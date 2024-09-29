Published 23:16 IST, September 29th 2024
Kerala: Girl Killed Due to Suffocation After Car's Airbag Opens During Accident in Malappuram
A two-year-old girl was killed due to suffocation after an airbag opened in the car she travelled in met with an accident in Kerala's Malappuram district.
Girl killed after car's airbag opens during accident in Kerala's Malappuram | Image: X/representative
23:16 IST, September 29th 2024