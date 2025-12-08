Kerala Government To Appeal Against Trial Court Judgement In 2017 Actress Assault Case: Law Minister P Rajeev

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has decided to appeal against the trial court's judgment in the 2017 actress rape and abduction case, which acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep of all charges in the matter. The Kerala Law Minister, P Rajeev, said that he has discussed the appeal matter with the state Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and extended support to the actress.

"The state government decides to appeal against the trial court verdict in the actress's attack case. Respected. Discussed this matter with the Chief Minister. The government is with the survival," said P Rajeev on Facebook. Meanwhile, Ernakulam Sessions Court found six accused guilty in the 2017 actress rape and abduction case on charges of rape, conspiracy, abduction, and other offences.

In the sessions court, the six accused, Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, B. Manikandan, VP Vijeesh, H. Saleem, and C. Pradeep, were found guilty of offences under Sections 120B, 340, 354, 366, 354B, and 376D of the Indian Penal Code. Upon the pronouncement of the judgment, these accused were taken to the Viyyur Central Prison in Thrissur.

Sunil NS, widely known as Pulsar Suni, alleged to have orchestrated the abduction and assault, is the first accused. The others facing trial alongside him and Dileep are Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Salim H, also known as Vadival Salim, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanilkumar, also known as Mesthiri Sanil, and G Sarath. The court will pronounce the sentence on December 12.

However, earlier today, the Kerala court acquitted the prominent Malayalam actor Dileep, the 8th accused, in the 2017 case. As per the judgment, Dileep has been found not guilty of the allegation that he orchestrated the assault. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of conspiring and hiring a gang to execute the crime.

The case pertained to an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. The charges invoked against the accused span a wide range of IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy (120A, 120B), abetment (109), wrongful confinement (342, 357), kidnapping (366), outraging modesty (354), attempt to disrobe (354B), gang rape (376D), criminal intimidation (506(i)), destruction of evidence (201), harbouring an offender (212), and common intention (34). The trial, which began on March 8, 2018, has been lengthy and complex.