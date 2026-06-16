Kerala Health Alert: 70 Shigella Cases and 5 Deaths in a Month, Kozhikode and Mallapuram Emerge as Worst Hit Districts

Kerala is on high alert following a sharp spike in Shigella infections, with the state reporting 70 confirmed cases and five related deaths over the past month.

State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan announced that the total number of cases recorded since January 2026 has climbed to 146. Nearly half of this year's total volume emerged during the recent one-month surge, making it a critical public health concern for the state.

Kozhikode and Malappuram Emerge as Outbreak Hotspots

According to official health data, Kozhikode and Malappuram have emerged as the worst-affected districts in the latest wave. Kozhikode topped the chart with 22 fresh cases and two deaths over the past month, while Malappuram registered nine cases and two deaths. Thrissur also reported four cases and one fatality.

Medical authorities also revealed that the health of one child undergoing intensive care treatment for the highly contagious bacterial infection in Kozhikode remains critical.

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High-Power Epidemic Panel Constituted

To combat the recurring threat of infectious outbreaks, the Kerala government has constituted a high-power committee on infectious diseases. The expert panel will be chaired by prominent public health expert and World Health Organization (WHO) consultant, Dr. S.S. Lal.

Concurrently, the Food Safety Department has launched an enforcement drive where outlets and plants manufacturing bottled drinking water are undergoing strict contamination audits.

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What is Shigella and Its Symptoms?

Shigella is a group of highly contagious bacteria that causes an intestinal infection known as shigellosis or bacillary dysentery. It spreads easily through the fecal-oral route, meaning it is transmitted when people accidentally ingest microscopic traces of the bacteria from the stool of an infected person.

Once inside the body, the bacteria attack the lining of the intestines, leading to symptoms like severe abdominal cramps, high fever, nausea, and frequent, painful diarrhea that often contains blood or mucus. Symptoms typically appear within one to two days of exposure and can lead to dangerous dehydration, especially in young children and the elderly.

Prevention Methods

Preventing a Shigella outbreak relies entirely on strict personal hygiene and securing safe water and food systems. The most critical line of defense is frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and clean water, particularly after using the restroom, changing diapers, and before handling or eating food. To minimize risks, individuals should consume only boiled or properly treated water, avoid raw or undercooked foods from unverified sources, and thoroughly wash all fresh produce.