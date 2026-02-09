Kerala High Court Questions Temple Entry Ban: Calls for Rethink on Rule Barring Non-Hindus

New Delhi: The Kerala High Court has raised important questions about a long-standing rule that bars non-Hindus from entering Hindu temples in the state. A Division Bench observed that such restrictions may no longer fit with the values of the Constitution and the realities of modern society, urging the government to reconsider the rule in tune with changing times.

The Case That Sparked the Debate

The matter came before the court in a petition filed by Sanil Narayanan Nampoothiri, who objected to the entry of two Christian priests into the Adoor Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Pathanamthitta during a festival in September 2023. The priests had been invited as guests, but the petitioner argued that their presence violated the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965 and its rules.

What the Court Said

The Division Bench, comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K.V. Jayakumar, dismissed the petition. The judges noted that while the Act itself promotes inclusivity, Rule 3(a) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules imposes a blanket ban on non-Hindus entering temples. This, they said, creates an inconsistency that needs to be addressed.

The Bench stressed that laws and rules should not be used to create divisions between communities. Instead, they should act as a unifying force, encouraging mutual respect and harmony. The judges pointed out that the presence of the Christian priests was not an intrusion but a gesture of goodwill, and treating it as a violation would only foster unnecessary discord.

Constitutional Principles at Play

The court highlighted that the Indian Constitution guarantees equality and freedom of religion. Rules that exclude people based on faith may not align with these principles. The judges suggested that the Kerala government should examine whether the rule should be amended to reflect modern values of inclusivity and coexistence.

Wider Implications

The ruling has sparked a broader debate about temple entry rules across India. While the court did not strike down the rule outright, its call for reconsideration signals a possible shift in how religious spaces are regulated. The judgment underscores the need to balance tradition with constitutional rights, ensuring that places of worship remain spaces of respect rather than exclusion.

