BREAKING | Major Landslide Hits Kerala's Wayanad Tunnel Project Site, Multiple Feared Trapped; Rescue Underway
Officials involved in the mission reported that the landslide struck near the Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, the site of an ongoing tunnel road project intended to connect the Malappuram and Wayanad districts.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A major landslide occurred at Kalladi, near Meppady, in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday (July 7), according to Fire and Rescue Services officials, with apprehensions that several individuals might be feared trapped at the site.
Officials involved in the mission reported that the landslide struck near the Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, the site of an ongoing tunnel road project intended to connect the Malappuram and Wayanad districts.
Authorities noted that local residents successfully rescued at least three individuals from the area where tunnel project workers were stationed. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), at least five people have sustained injuries, though no casualties have been reported at this time.
Emergency teams on standby
Additionally, the landslide damaged several vehicles used to transport tunnel project staff. Furthermore, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed to conduct rescue operations following the incident.
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Minister T. Siddique and the District Collector are currently overseeing search efforts and working to determine if additional individuals remain trapped at the location.
Notably, construction on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi project, which aims to link the Malappuram and Wayanad districts, began last year.
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CM holds emergency meeting
In the wake of the Wayanad landslide, the Chief Minister of Kerala VD Satheesan convened an emergency meeting, ordering the effective coordination of all rescue efforts. Furthermore, Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and Agriculture Minister T. Siddique have been directed to travel to Wayanad immediately.
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