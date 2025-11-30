Updated 30 November 2025 at 21:56 IST
Kerala Police Officer's Suicide Note Triggers Sexual Assault Probe Against DSP
A senior police official in Kerala is facing allegations of sexual assault and bribery, detailed in a 32-page suicide note left by a fellow police officer. The deceased alleged that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) assaulted a woman and accepted bribes in an illegal trafficking case.
A suicide note left by a police officer in Kerala has exposed a serious allegation of sexual assault against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) within the State Police Force. The officer, in his 32-page note, accused the DSP of sexually assaulting a woman and taking bribes in connection with an illegal trafficking case from 2014.
Suicide note triggers investigation
Binu Thomas, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Cherupulassery Police Station, was found dead in his flat on November 15. In the lengthy suicide note he left behind, Thomas specifically named DSP A. Umesh, who was then the Station House Officer of Vadakkanchery, as the perpetrator.
The deceased officer alleged that the incident took place in 2014, shortly after a woman and four others were taken into custody on charges of immoral trafficking. Thomas, who was a Sub-Inspector under Umesh at the time, claimed that following the woman’s release on bail, Umesh directed him to drop the DSP at the woman’s residence. Thomas's note states that Umesh sexually assaulted the woman, promising to help her get acquitted in the case. Furthermore, Umesh is also accused of receiving bribes from the male co-accused in the same case.
Allegations of extortion and harassment
The suicide note further details a pattern of alleged harassment and torture Binu Thomas faced from DSP Umesh. Thomas claimed that Umesh attempted to compel him to have sexual relations with the woman to ensure his silence regarding the assault and bribery. When Thomas refused to comply, Umesh allegedly began relentlessly pressuring and harassing him.
The deceased claimed Umesh used various tactics to keep him under pressure and was fearful that Thomas would reveal the earlier incident. Thomas also alleged that he was threatened with being implicated in false cases. The suicide note implies that the continuous harassment and fear of being framed ultimately led Thomas to take his own life. The note also reportedly exposed several other undisclosed issues.
Woman confirms assault, investigation to begin soon
Following the public release of the suicide note, the woman at the center of the allegation came forward and confirmed that the accused DSP had sexually assaulted her.
DSP Umesh currently holds the rank of DSP at Vadakara. The Director General of Police (DGP) is scheduled to submit a report to the state government on Monday, requesting that necessary action be initiated after a transparent investigation into the serious allegations.
