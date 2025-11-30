Kerala Police Officer's Suicide Note Triggers Sexual Assault Probe Against DSP



The deceased officer alleged that the incident took place in 2014, shortly after a woman and four others were taken into custody on charges of immoral trafficking. Thomas, who was a Sub-Inspector under Umesh at the time, claimed that following the woman’s release on bail, Umesh directed him to drop the DSP at the woman’s residence. Thomas's note states that Umesh sexually assaulted the woman, promising to help her get acquitted in the case. Furthermore, Umesh is also accused of receiving bribes from the male co-accused in the same case.

Allegations of extortion and harassment

The suicide note further details a pattern of alleged harassment and torture Binu Thomas faced from DSP Umesh. Thomas claimed that Umesh attempted to compel him to have sexual relations with the woman to ensure his silence regarding the assault and bribery. When Thomas refused to comply, Umesh allegedly began relentlessly pressuring and harassing him.

The deceased claimed Umesh used various tactics to keep him under pressure and was fearful that Thomas would reveal the earlier incident. Thomas also alleged that he was threatened with being implicated in false cases. The suicide note implies that the continuous harassment and fear of being framed ultimately led Thomas to take his own life. The note also reportedly exposed several other undisclosed issues.