Kerala Polls: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Files Nomination From Dharmadam

Thalassery (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan filed his nomination from the Dharmadam assembly constituency on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming polls.

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) State Secretary MV Govindan launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), alleging internal discord in its candidate selection process ahead of the Assembly elections, while backing a third term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

He said the Opposition's early confidence has weakened due to unresolved issues within its own ranks. "The Indian National Congress and the United Democratic Front had approached the upcoming election with a lot of confidence. They believed they would be able to put up a strong fight, especially based on their assessment of strength at the local body elections. However, with the candidate selection process, they have now realised that their problems lie within their own camp," Govindan said.

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He pointed to delays in accommodating senior leader K Sudhakaran, stating, "It took them so long to decide on accommodating K Sudhakaran, and even now, reports suggest he continues to maintain a firm stand. This round of candidate selection will only deepen the crisis within the Congress."

Govindan asserted that the LDF is witnessing growing public acceptance, positioning itself strongly for a third consecutive term.

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