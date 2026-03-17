Updated 17 March 2026 at 19:34 IST
Kerala Polls: Congress Releases Names for 55 Seats in the Upcoming Assembly Elections
The party released the names of the first 55 individuals, which include heavyweights such as State party president Sunny Joseph, fielded from the Peravoor seat, and VD Satheesan, fielded from the Paravur seat.
- India News
- 1 min read
The Indian National Congress released the names of candidates contesting the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections on Tuesday (March 17, 2026). The party released the names of the first 55 individuals, which include heavyweights such as State party president Sunny Joseph, fielded from the Peravoor seat, VD Satheesan, fielded from the Paravur seat, Chandy Oommen from Puthuppally, Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad, Ramya Haridas from Chirayinkeezhu, and K Muraleedharan from the Vattiyoorkavu seat. The list also includes the Malayalam actor Ramesh Pisharody, who will be contesting from the seat of Palakkad.
The Central Election Committee of Congress met in New Delhi on Tuesday and cleared the names for 55 seats out of the total 140 seats in the state legislative assembly. According to reports, the body denied permission to allow sitting MPs to contest the elections.
The election will take place on April 9th, and the counting will conclude on May 4th.
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Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 19:34 IST