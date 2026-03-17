Kerala Polls: Congress Releases Names for 55 Seats in the Upcoming Assembly Elections

The Indian National Congress released the names of candidates contesting the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections on Tuesday (March 17, 2026). The party released the names of the first 55 individuals, which include heavyweights such as State party president Sunny Joseph, fielded from the Peravoor seat, VD Satheesan, fielded from the Paravur seat, Chandy Oommen from Puthuppally, Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad, Ramya Haridas from Chirayinkeezhu, and K Muraleedharan from the Vattiyoorkavu seat. The list also includes the Malayalam actor Ramesh Pisharody, who will be contesting from the seat of Palakkad.