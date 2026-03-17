Updated 17 March 2026 at 18:17 IST
Major Blow to Congress in Haryana As Party Working President Ram Kishan Gujjar Resigns
In a major blow to the Congress in Haryana, party working president Ram Kishan Gujjar has resigned from his position.
- India News
- 1 min read
Major Blow to Congress in Haryana As Party Working President Ram Kishan Gujjar Resigns | Image: X
Chandigarh: In a major blow to the Congress in Haryana, party working president Ram Kishan Gujjar has resigned from his position.
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Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 18:16 IST