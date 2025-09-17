Kerala Records Surge in Deadly 'Brain Eating Amoeba': Know the Risks, Do’s and Don’ts

Kerala is witnessing a rise in cases of “brain-eating” amoeba Naegleria fowleri, known as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). Health authorities have issued alerts after 69 confirmed cases and 19 deaths were reported in the state this year alone.

The amoeba thrives in warm, stagnant freshwater such as lakes, ponds, and poorly maintained pools. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, allowing the parasite to travel to the brain. Once there, it destroys brain tissue and causes severe swelling, leading to a high fatality rate.

Key Symptoms of Infection

Early symptoms, which begin about 1 to 9 days after exposure, are often severe and sudden. They include:

Severe headache

High fever

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

As the infection progresses, symptoms can worsen to include:

Confusion and disorientation

Seizures

Hallucinations

Coma

Safety guidelines: Do’s and Don’ts

Do avoid swimming, diving, or bathing in stagnant freshwater sources. Do use protective nose clips while swimming in natural water bodies. Do maintain water tanks, swimming pools, and wells with proper cleaning and chlorination. Do seek medical help without delay if symptoms appear after exposure to freshwater.

The Kerala health department, in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control, is conducting environmental sampling to identify contaminated sites. Public awareness campaigns are also underway in schools, communities, and through various media platforms to promote safe water practices.