Kerala Records Surge in Deadly 'Brain Eating Amoeba': Know the Risks, Do’s and Don’ts
Kerala is experiencing a significant increase in cases of the rare but deadly brain-eating amoeba which causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). The state has reported 69 cases and 19 deaths this year, nearly double the numbers from last year.
The amoeba thrives in warm, stagnant freshwater such as lakes, ponds, and poorly maintained pools. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, allowing the parasite to travel to the brain. Once there, it destroys brain tissue and causes severe swelling, leading to a high fatality rate.
Key Symptoms of Infection
Early symptoms, which begin about 1 to 9 days after exposure, are often severe and sudden. They include:
- Severe headache
- High fever
- Nausea and vomiting
- Stiff neck
As the infection progresses, symptoms can worsen to include:
- Confusion and disorientation
- Seizures
- Hallucinations
- Coma
Safety guidelines: Do’s and Don’ts
- Do avoid swimming, diving, or bathing in stagnant freshwater sources.
- Do use protective nose clips while swimming in natural water bodies.
- Do maintain water tanks, swimming pools, and wells with proper cleaning and chlorination.
- Do seek medical help without delay if symptoms appear after exposure to freshwater.
The Kerala health department, in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control, is conducting environmental sampling to identify contaminated sites. Public awareness campaigns are also underway in schools, communities, and through various media platforms to promote safe water practices.
Kerala reported its first PAM case in 2016. Between then and 2023, only eight confirmed cases were documented. But last year alone, the numbers spiked sharply with 36 cases and nine deaths. The trend has worsened in 2025, with 69 cases and 19 deaths already recorded, nearly double the previous year. Although PAM is uncommon, its mortality rate makes it extremely dangerous. Experts stress that prevention and early awareness remain the best defence. Avoiding risky water exposure and recognising early symptoms can prove life-saving.
