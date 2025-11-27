Kerala Remand Prisoner Dies in Kasaragod Sub-Jail, Family Alleges Torture

Kasaragod: A 29-year-old remand prisoner died inside the Kasaragod sub-jail on Wednesday morning, with his family accusing the police and prison authorities of custodial torture.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Mubasheer M, son of Kunjabdulla, a resident of Paravanadukkam near Deli Junction. According to his family, Mubasheer was taken into custody under dramatic circumstances over a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered nearly ten years ago.

Arrest Over Old Case

Family members alleged that Mubasheer went to the Vidya Nagar police station with his mother to register a complaint after she met with an accident. Upon verifying his Aadhaar card, police reportedly arrested him, claiming he was still wanted in connection with an old POCSO case.

Family members said Mubasheer told officers that he had already been acquitted, but the police allegedly refused to verify his claim.

Claims of Assault and Forced Medication

Mubasheer was later produced before a court and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. While being in jail, he informed His family that he was beaten severely and forced to consume unidentified tablets.

Death in Custody

On Wednesday morning, Mubasheer died inside the sub-jail. The exact of death are awaited. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations. Further details are awaited.