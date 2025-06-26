Kerala Weather Update: IMD Issues Red and Orange Alert in 7 Districts

IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Some Districts Of Kerala | Image: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon rains intensified across Kerala on Thursday, flooding low-lying areas in districts such as Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, and disrupting normal life with uprooted trees and toppled hoardings, including in the state capital.

In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been sounded for nine other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Idukki for Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned of possible flooding in several areas due to persistent rainfall. In a Facebook post, he advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea for the next three days due to rough weather and strong winds along the Kerala coast.

Highlighting the risk of landslides, the Chief Minister urged the public to remain cautious and move to safer areas if directed by authorities. He also discouraged travel to water bodies or hilly regions during this period.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister for SC/ST O R Kelu instructed officials to ensure adequate facilities and safety measures for tribal communities in interior hamlets as the heavy rain situation continues.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for 7 Districts on June 28

Kerala continues to be one of the worst-hit states by the monsoon this year, grappling with intense rainfall, flooding, and the looming threat of landslides.

In view of worsening conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for seven districts on June 28: Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta, anticipating very heavy rainfall.

According to IMD guidelines:

Red Alert: Extremely heavy rain, over 20 cm in 24 hours

Orange Alert: Very heavy rain, 11–20 cm

Yellow Alert: Heavy rain, 6–11 cm