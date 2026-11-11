Kerala Youth Stranded in Iran for 11 Months After Passport Goes Missing, Minister Bindu Krishna Seeks Help

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man from Kerala's Kollam district has been stranded in Iran for the past 11 months after allegedly losing access to his passport and other travel documents during a visit to Pakistan. The youth, identified as Akshay Harish, has been unable to return to India, prompting Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna to intervene and seek assistance from the Centre and the Indian Embassy in Iran.

Akshay, a resident of Prakkulam in Kollam, was working as a watchkeeper aboard the Palm Marine, a vessel owned by Ali Shipping Company. According to reports, he was promised a job in Dubai by a recruiting agent but was instead taken to Iran, where he eventually began working aboard the ship.

The trouble reportedly began when the vessel travelled to a Pakistani port to transport rice. Akshay said he handed over his passport for verification when the ship reached the port. However, he alleged that the document was not returned after the verification process was completed.

He had assumed that his passport and other travel documents had been handed over to the ship's captain for safekeeping. However, when the vessel returned to Iran and he began preparing for his onward journey, he discovered that the documents were not with the captain.

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When he questioned the captain, he was reportedly told that the company had checked whether the passport was still in Pakistan but was informed that it was not there. Akshay said he had been unable to retrieve his documents despite repeated efforts, leaving him stranded in Iran without the necessary paperwork to return home.

Minister Bindu Krishna Seeks Centre's Intervention

The matter came to the attention of Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna, who spoke to Akshay and enquired about his situation. The minister subsequently wrote to Kerala Chief Minister, the Union External Affairs Minister, Kerala's special representative in Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Iran, seeking urgent intervention to facilitate his return.

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According to a report, the minister's office confirmed that efforts were underway in coordination with the Indian Embassy and the Union government to expedite Akshay's repatriation.

NORKA-Roots, the Kerala government's agency for the welfare of non-resident Keralites, is also facilitating consular assistance and working towards arranging temporary travel documents to enable his return to India.

Six Myanmar Nationals Returned Home

Akshay is not the only person who reportedly faced difficulties after the travel documents went missing. Six Myanmar nationals who were also unable to retrieve their documents were stranded alongside him.

However, their respective embassy intervened and facilitated their return to Myanmar. Akshay, meanwhile, continues to remain in Iran as efforts are being made to secure the necessary documents for his repatriation.