Kerala YouTuber Blocks Priyanka Gandhi's Convoy. This Happens Next

A YouTuber has been arrested in Thrissur in Kerala for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Aneesh Abraham allegedly blocked Priyanka Gandhi's convoy on Saturday evening at around 9.30 pm at Mannuthy Bypass Junction in Thrissur. The incident occurred when the Congress leader was travelling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi Airport, after attending several public events.

The Mannuthy police took Aneesh Abraham into custody in connection with the incident and released him later on station bail. His car was also seized.

Police sources said the accused allegedly stopped his car in front of the convoy, reportedly irked by the honking of the pilot vehicle of the Wayanad MP.

When a police team led attempted to clear the block, he allegedly engaged in a confrontation with them.

Police have registered a case against him for deliberately driving into the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police directives, police officers added

Priyanka Gandhi was on a three-day visit to her constituency from March 27-29 to take part in a series of events.

On Friday, amidst her various other commitments, she visited the home of Thressia OJ whom she had last met during her LS bypoll campaign, a Congress statement said.