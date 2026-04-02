Kerala Elections: LDF Manifesto Promises Rs 3,000 Pension Hike And Total Poverty Eradication

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) candidate from Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday released the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s manifesto for the State Assembly elections, with a core vision for completing Nava Keralam (New Keralam). The CPI(M)-led LDF has promised the welfare pension to be increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000, eradication of absolute poverty, and 50 per cent job assurance for women.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the alliance's goal is to transform Kerala into a developed state, bringing significant changes in agriculture, industry, education, and health sectors. He also flagged the Centre's "neglect" towards the state.

Vijayan said, "The past 10 years have been a period of rebuilding the self-confidence of our society. The people recognise this change. This manifesto includes the projects implemented by the LDF government for the development of Keralam and our promises for the future. The government is committed to implementing every item mentioned in this manifesto. The LDF has a history of fulfilling the promises made in the past. Our goal is to transform Kerala into a developed state. To achieve this, the continued support of the people is essential."

"We are moving forward by overcoming the challenges and the Central Government's neglect towards Kerala. This manifesto is a blueprint for the comprehensive development of Keralam. Through this, we will be able to bring significant changes to sectors such as agriculture, industry, education, and health. The LDF prioritises creating more employment opportunities for the youth and improving the living standards of the common man," he added.

The LDF has promised that various government schemes will be integrated at the district level to ensure complete care for bedridden patients and a healthy and enjoyable life for other elderly people. All pensions will be increased to Rs 3000 per month. LDF has announced 'Mission 100000', a scheme that will be formulated to upgrade one lakh small and medium enterprises to enterprises with an average turnover of one crore rupees. The government will provide support.

Advertisement

The ruling alliance has assured to increase the participation of women in the labour force to 50 per cent and will provide rural economic development to 20 lakh housewives. The backward linkages of this campaign will be rural economic development. Making KSRTC profitable and having a power-cut-free Keralam are also among the promises.

The move to abolish the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will be countered, and steps will be taken to continue the rural employment guarantee scheme as in the past, the LDF promised. The CPI(M)-led alliance announced an amendment to the Single Window Clearance Board Act to have a fast-track mechanism under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister for approval of large-scale projects, including infrastructure.

Advertisement

The Outer Area Corridor will be developed by centring on the Vizhinjam port. The Vizhinjam Industrial Township Project will be implemented with proper land use planning. Poll promises also include the distribution of land titles to those living in the hills, seashores and other outlying areas within the legal framework.

It also called for an Epidemic Forecasting System to anticipate the emergence of new infectious diseases. In addition, an epidemic intelligence system should be in place in the country. Polling for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.