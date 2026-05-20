Keralam Forms First-Ever Artificial Intelligence Ministry; PK Kunhalikutty Gets Charge

The Keralam government has created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio for the first time at the cabinet level as part of a major reshuffle of ministerial responsibilities after the newly formed UDF government.

The move marks a notable shift in the state's governance structure, with the AI portfolio being placed under the Industries and Commerce department, along with Information Technology and other allied sectors.

As per the state Gazette order released on May 20, Veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty has been assigned Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and the newly created Artificial Intelligence department. His portfolio also includes start-ups, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles.

The state government officially released the notification for the allocation of portfolios among its cabinet members, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan retaining several key departments and senior leaders being assigned significant charges.

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Chief Minister VD Satheesan will continue to oversee key departments, including Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail, and Railways, as per the official notification.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given charge of the Home department along with Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, and Coir.

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Tourism and Culture, including the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), has been allotted to PC Vishnunadh. M Liju has been assigned Co-operation and Excise, while Roji M John will handle Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (excluding specialised universities), NCC, and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

Furthermore, Agriculture and allied sectors have been given to T Siddique, while social welfare portfolios, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes development, have been allotted to K A Thulasi.

Labour, Animal Husbandry, Milk Co-operatives and Women & Child Development will be managed by Bindhu Krishna, while Sports and Youth Affairs have gone to O J Janeesh, while General Education, Wakf, Haj Pilgrimage and Minority Welfare have been assigned to N Samsudheen.

Panchayat and Rural Development has been given to K M Shaji, while Public Works Department has gone to P K Basheer. Fisheries and Harbour Engineering have been allocated to VE Abdul Gafoor, Irrigation to Mons Joseph, and Food and Civil Supplies to Anoop Jacob.

Forests and Wildlife Protection has been assigned to Shibu Baby John, while Road Transport and allied services have gone to C P John.

In other major appointments, K Muraleedharan has been assigned the Health and Medical Education department, which also includes Ayush, Drugs Control, and Devaswoms.

Sunny Joseph has been given charge of Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, and ANERT, while AP Anilkumar will oversee Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records, and Land Reforms.

Earlier, Advocate T Asaf Ali was appointed as the Director General of Prosecution, while Advocate Jaju Babu, who had served as legal advisor to former Keralam Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, has been appointed as Advocate General. The decisions were announced following the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed UDF government.

This comes after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday, ending ten years of Communist Party of India-led (Marxist) Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.