Trying To Troll Melodi, Rahul Gandhi Himself Becomes Laughing Stock As He Calls Meloni 'Rashtrapati' | VIDEO

Amethi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi purportedly made a slip of tongue while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Rahul, who was attempting to troll PM Modi for his interaction with Meloni, himself became a laughing stock when he appeared to wrongly called Meloni the President of Italy.

While addressing a rally in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi asked the crowd if they had seen the latest reel of PM Modi in which he was gifting toffee to Meloni.

Making a blunder and calling Meloni the “Rashtrapati” (President) of Italy, Rahul said in Hindi “Aap ne dekha...Wo Italy ki Rashtrapati Meloni hai, unko Narendra Modi ji toffee khila rahe hai. (Did you see that video where Narendra Modi ji is feeding toffees to Italy's Rashtrapati Meloni).”

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The Congress leader further said, “Before leaving for Italy and meeting with Meloni, he told the people of India that an economic storm is approaching and to use less petrol, not to buy gold, to buy electric vehicles, and refrain from traveling abroad. And then the next day, Narendra Modi boarded an aircraft worth Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore to Italy, took toffees in in his pockets, and offered 'Melody' toffee to Italy's PM."

He added, “A conflict erupted between the US and Iran, leading to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Then 20% of the global oil supply was removed from the market. Yet, right at this juncture, Narendra Modi goes straight to Meloni, offers her a toffee, and proceeds to shoot social media reels like this."

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‘Nanihal Ke Baare Me No Knowledge?'



Rahul Gandhi's slip of tongue is being widely trolled on social media. An X user quipped, “Nanihal ke bare me no knowledge?" Notably, Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi was born and raised in Italy.

A netizen said, “He doesn’t know the difference between a President and a PM?" Another said, “Once a Pappu, always a Pappu."

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