Keralam: Man Killed After Luxury Car Driven by 17-Year-Old Hits Scooter in Kochi

Kochi: A 55-year-old man was killed after a luxury car driven by a 17-year-old minor rammed into his scooter at Cheranalloor in Kochi early in the morning, officials said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali. According to the police, the car struck the rear of his scooter, killing him.

The minor is the son of an additional district judge, and the car is registered in the judge’s name. Following the incident, the teenager was taken into police custody. Police have registered a case on charges of reckless driving and causing death by negligence. According to the preliminary police report, the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol. Police have collected his blood samples for further analysis. Further details are awaited. (ANI)