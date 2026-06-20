Keralam: Strong Waves at Payyambalam Beach Leave Bengaluru Student Missing, One Rescued

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based college student went missing in the sea at Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Saturday after being caught in strong waves, officials said. One person has been rescued while search operations are underway for the missing youth.

According to initial information, the incident occurred when a group of Karnataka natives, who had travelled to Kannur on a pilgrimage visit to Kottiyoor, reached Payyambalam beach around 12:30 pm after completing their religious visit.

Officials said the sea was rough at the time, and two members of the group were swept away by strong waves. Lifeguards managed to rescue one person, while the search continues for the missing student, identified as Santhosh Kumar from Bengaluru.

Keralam Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh said rescue operations are ongoing and assistance has been sought from the Navy.

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"There was a tragic incident that happened. So one boy was rescued by our lifeguard. So for another boy, we are, you know, continuing our search operation, and we requested the Navy's assistance for the searching operation," the minister told the media.

An eyewitness alleged that there was a delay in the rescue response and a lack of adequate safety arrangements at the beach.

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"Actually, what has happened now, the four members, they travelled from actually Karnataka... they came here to just swim... two people actually got missing... for 20 minutes he was swimming there only, but no police or someone, nobody came to rescue him... even after that he was screaming like for almost 28 minutes but nobody has responded... There was no boat or safety measures," the eyewitness said.