Kerala’s Satheesan Govt Scraps SilverLine Project: Land Notifications Cancelled, Moves to Drop Protest Cases

In one of its most politically significant moves just days after taking charge, the newly formed Kerala Cabinet, led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan officially dismantled the controversial Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project on Wednesday. In a major policy shift, the government announced the complete cancellation of all land acquisition notifications previously issued for the corridor across the state.

Speaking to reporters after the second Cabinet meeting of his administration, Chief Minister Satheesan confirmed that all ongoing proceedings to take over land for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod rail corridor have been formally denotified and scrapped. The decision marks a dramatic reversal of what was once the flagship infrastructure project of the previous Left government.

"We had opposed this project from the beginning. The land marked for acquisition has now been denotified," the Chief Minister stated.

Relief for Protesters: Cases Withdrawn and Survey Stones Removed

Bringing major relief to thousands of citizens who had actively agitated against the rail corridor, CM Satheesan announced that all criminal cases registered against Silver Line protesters will be withdrawn. He added that the state government will approach the judiciary to smoothly facilitate this process.

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Furthermore, the controversial yellow survey stones, which had been placed inside private properties during the previous administration's survey proceedings, will now be removed.

Labeling the Silver Line project an environmental disaster in the making, CM Satheesan emphasized that his government remains committed to development initiatives that do not harm the local ecology or adversely impact the lives of ordinary citizens.

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Job Aspirants Get Boost; 100-Day Action Plan Unveiled

In another key decision benefiting thousands of employment seekers, the Cabinet decided to recommend that the Kerala Public Service Commission extend all rank lists scheduled to expire on August 31 until November 30.

The Chief Minister also noted that the United Democratic Front (UDF) election manifesto will be circulated among all government departments. This step aims to create a structured implementation roadmap under the administration's long-term 'Vision 2031' programme. Alongside this long-term strategy, the government will shortly unveil a 100-day action plan focusing on promises that can be executed immediately.

Additionally, CM Satheesan indicated that the government will review the ongoing National Highway construction works across Kerala. He also stated that all aspects concerning the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will undergo a thorough examination.

CM Satheesan Dismisses Identity and Portfolio Controversies

Responding sharply to recent public scrutiny regarding his identity, the Chief Minister dismissed the controversy surrounding his use of his full name, which includes 'Menon'. "What is wrong if I say my father’s name? I even wanted to mention my mother’s name too. Both my parents passed away before I became an MLA," he shared.

Addressing criticism over his meetings with various religious and community leaders, CM Satheesan asserted that he will maintain cordial relations with all sections of society, including his critics, while firmly stating that there will be absolutely no compromise on secular values.