Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Cricket Link Brought Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Together; 2,004 Calls, Deleted Chats Under Scanner

New Delhi: The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a significant turn after police uncovered that the relationship between the two prime accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, began through a cricket connection involving Siya's elder brother, Sahil Goyal.

Investigators believe this association eventually developed into a romantic relationship that culminated in the alleged murder conspiracy.

According to police sources, Chetan, an amateur cricketer, regularly played matches with Sahil Goyal. Siya frequently accompanied her brother to these matches, where she first met Chetan.

The two reportedly reconnected at a Diwali gathering hosted by a mutual friend in 2025, after which they grew increasingly close.

Advertisement

Police have uncovered extensive call records showing that from January this year, Siya and Chetan exchanged 2,004 phone calls, with their conversations lasting a cumulative 238 hours.

Investigators say the volume and duration of communication point to a sustained relationship and form an important part of the conspiracy probe.

Advertisement

As part of the investigation, Pune Rural Police questioned Siya's brother Sahil Goyal for nearly 10 hours on Friday to verify details about his acquaintance with Chetan and his knowledge of the relationship.

Officials said Sahil was later allowed to leave, while statements from other family members are also expected to be recorded.

Investigators are also examining crucial digital evidence after discovering that both accused allegedly deleted WhatsApp chats, Instagram conversations and other phone records. Police claim the data was erased not only from the devices but even from recycle bins.

Forensic experts are now attempting to recover the deleted material to determine whether conversations before and after the incident can establish the alleged conspiracy.

Police allege that Siya and Chetan conspired to kill Ketan because they wanted to be together. Investigators say Siya's family had arranged her marriage to Ketan Agarwal, a well-off realtor, despite her alleged relationship with Chetan.

The wedding was scheduled for November in Udaipur, with preparations already underway.

According to investigators, the accused initially considered eloping but later abandoned the plan, allegedly fearing it would damage the family's social standing.

Police claim the duo then discussed multiple ways to end Siya's engagement before allegedly deciding to kill Ketan.

The murder allegedly took place on June 18 at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Police say Siya met Chetan at a Pune café on the morning of the incident, where they allegedly finalised the plan.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the two together before Siya later took Ketan on a trek to the fort while Chetan followed separately. Investigators allege the duo pushed Ketan into a gorge before attempting to portray the death as an accidental fall.

During interrogation, however, both accused have reportedly shifted blame onto each other. Chetan has allegedly claimed that he only wanted to elope and that Siya insisted on killing Ketan, while Siya has maintained that Chetan masterminded the murder and persuaded her to participate.

Police are treating these conflicting statements as an attempt by both accused to minimise their own roles in the alleged conspiracy.