Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe Deepens: Police To Recreate Crime Scene As WhatsApp Chat Retrieval Nears Completion

New Delhi: The investigation into the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case is entering a critical phase, with law enforcement agencies relying on advanced forensics and behavioural cross-verification to nail down the precise sequence of events.

According to senior police sources, investigators are preparing to conduct a secondary crime scene reconstruction to eliminate lingering inconsistencies in the suspects' accounts.

The upcoming exercise will initially see the primary accused, Chetan Chaudhary, taken to the crime scene alone to recreate the night of the murder.

However, sources indicate that if any significant contradictions emerge between his demonstration and the independent statements given by co-accused Siya Goyal, the police plan to bring both individuals to the scene together.

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This joint reconstruction aims to force a confrontation with the physical evidence and resolve any conflicting narratives.

Simultaneously, a massive digital trail is being processed by forensic cyber experts. The encrypted WhatsApp chat history exchanged between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary has been extracted and sent for deep forensic analysis.

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Investigating teams expect the fully retrieved chat logs to be delivered to them by tonight or tomorrow. Officials believe these messages will serve as crucial material evidence, potentially establishing the exact timeline of conspiracy, premeditation, and intent.

The probe has also expanded deeper into the social and familial circles of the accused. Sources revealed that Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, was already fully aware of the secret romantic relationship brewing between Siya and Chetan before the crime.

While his exact degree of knowledge regarding the murder plot remains a subject of inquiry, police are widening their net.