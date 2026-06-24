Ketan Agarwal Murder: How A Hoodie, Missing Passport, Cancelled Bali Trip Expose Siya Goyal’s Lohagad Plan

New Delhi: What was initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort has now emerged as a chilling, premeditated murder, with investigators alleging that a cancelled Bali vacation, a missing passport and a suspect's hoodie became crucial clues that exposed the conspiracy.

Pune Police have arrested 26-year-old Siya Goyal, the fiancée of realtor Ketan Agarwal, along with her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, accusing the duo of plotting and executing Agarwal's murder during a trek to Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Investigators claim Agarwal was pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge after being lured to the fort under the pretext of celebrating Goyal's birthday.

According to the police, Goyal allegedly wanted to end her engagement with Agarwal but feared family opposition. Investigators believe she conspired with Chaudhary to eliminate him, with the trek serving as a carefully planned cover for what was initially projected as an accidental fall.

Advertisement

Police have also alleged that an earlier attempt to kill Agarwal at the same location had failed days before the fatal incident.

The investigation took a decisive turn when officers began noticing inconsistencies in the suspects' accounts. One of the biggest breakthroughs came after police learnt that the couple had planned a trip to Bali, but the vacation was abruptly cancelled because Agarwal's passport had mysteriously gone missing.

Advertisement

Investigators suspect the passport was deliberately hidden to prevent the foreign trip, forcing the accused to execute their alleged murder plan in India instead.

Another crucial clue came from CCTV footage that captured a man wearing a hoodie despite the warm weather near Lohagad Fort. Police say the unusual clothing choice, allegedly intended to conceal the suspect's identity, drew their attention.

Digital evidence, CCTV footage and mobile phone analysis eventually helped investigators piece together the sequence of events and identify Chaudhary's alleged involvement. Investigators also found that one suspect had deliberately left a mobile phone behind to create a false location trail and mislead the probe.

Police further stated that the accused attempted to portray the incident as a trekking mishap, but sustained questioning, forensic evidence and discrepancies in their statements led investigators to register a murder case.