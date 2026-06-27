Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe: Siya Allegedly Took Secret Lover to Pre-Booked Udaipur Wedding Hotel

The police investigation into Chetan and Siya has taken a turn toward their recent travel history, with sources revealing that the two took multiple trips together across Rajasthan over the last few months. Investigators are looking closely at these dates to figure out the exact nature of their relationship leading up to the current controversy.

According to those close to the case, the timeline goes back to December 2025, when Chetan brought Siya to Jodhpur. The pair spent two days staying at a local five-star hotel and went out sightseeing, making stops at popular spots like the Mehrangarh Fort.

Things took a more complicated turn a few months later. In May 2026, Siya allegedly took Chetan to Udaipur—the very city where she was scheduled to marry her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, this coming November. While there, the two didn't just sightsee; they visited the exact hotel that had been booked to host her wedding ceremony.

For the police, these trips are more than just a travel log. They help explain the timeline and the dynamics between everyone involved before everything came to light. Detectives are currently double-checking hotel check-in records, receipts, and CCTV footage from both Jodhpur and Udaipur to back up the claims.

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As the inquiry continues, the focus is shifting to how these private trips fit into the larger picture of the case. Police plan to question hotel staff and friends who might have known about the travel, while the families involved have chosen to keep quiet for now.