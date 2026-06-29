Ketan Agarwal Murder: 'Sitting Down' Signal Was To Ensure Siya’s Safety During Fort Push, Says Pune Police

Pune: Pune Rural Police on Sunday revealed that the accused Siya Goyal allegedly provided a pre-decided signal to her accomplice, Chetan Chaudhary, before he allegedly pushed 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

According to investigators, Goyal signalled Chaudhary by sitting on the ground to drink water, ensuring she remained out of the victim's reach as he was pushed off the cliff. Police suspect this was a calculated move to prevent Agarwal from grabbing Goyal for support as he fell.

"In the ongoing probe, it has come to light that the crime was allegedly planned by accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary," an official from Pune Rural Police said.

Police allege the duo hatched the conspiracy during a meeting at a cafe in Pune's Lullanagar area the day before the incident, a claim supported by recovered CCTV footage. Authorities further revealed that the pair allegedly rehearsed the crime before its execution; investigators are currently working to identify the location of these rehearsals.

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On Sunday morning, a team from the Pune Rural Police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Additionally, investigators seized a scooter, allegedly used by Chaudhary to travel 100 km from Pune to the fort. Police suspect the vehicle was used to bypass toll plazas during the journey.

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal were engaged on February 19 and were scheduled to marry later this year. Police suspect that Goyal, who had allegedly been in a relationship with Chaudhary since October last year, was unwilling to proceed with the marriage.

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Both accused were arrested on June 23 and were remanded to seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The decision was taken after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.