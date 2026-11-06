Key Accused in Bihar RJD Leader’s Murder Arrested in Kerala
The arrested person has been identified as Ajaj Ahamed (32), a native of Bihar who had been residing in the Andamukkam area.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kollam: Kerala Police on Friday arrested a key accused in the murder of Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Baidyanath Mahto from Andamukkam in Kollam district.
The arrested person has been identified as Ajaj Ahamed (32), a native of Bihar who had been residing in the Andamukkam area.
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Mahto, a district panchayat member, was shot dead last month by motorcycle-borne assailants at Kathariya in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.
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