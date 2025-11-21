KFC Loan Scam: Ex-MLA Anvar's Properties Raided in Kerala Over ₹22.31 Crore Loss In Fraudulent Loan Sanction Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to former MLA PV Anvar and associated individuals in Kerala in connection with a money laundering investigation arising from fraudulent loans sanctioned by Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) in 2015.

The raids have continued since early Friday, with ED's Kochi zonal office carrying out the searches at the residence of Anvar-- who served as the independent Nilambur MLA backed by the LDF/CPM from 2016 to 2021-- in Othayi in Kerala's Malappuram region. Later on, he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Officials said the searches are linked to the probes related to the generation of proceeds of crime through irregular loan sanctions causing a loss of ₹22.31 crore.

"Anvar, the alleged beneficiary, and key persons were present during the action, which is proceeding peacefully and cordially. The probes relate to the generation of proceeds of crime through irregular loan sanctions causing a loss of ₹22.31 crore," said officials privy to the development.

ED is examining disproportionate assets, suspected benami holdings, diversion of funds into real-estate projects, and other unaccounted investments to trace the laundering trail.

In January of this year, then Nilambur Independent MLA had submitted his resignation to the Kerala assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, after he joined the Trinamool Congress as the party's state coordinator.

He has also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials of corruption and misusing police resources by putting people of a particular community in an accused list.

Anvar had filed a formal complaint with DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, prompting an internal investigation. According to the report referenced as the second document, the DGP and State Police Chief stated that the allegations made by P.V.

Anvar, MLA from Nilambur, pointed to several serious issues that require a vigilance inquiry.

These include allegations of cutting down and misappropriating valuable trees from the DPC Camp in Malappuram, as well as allegations of accepting bribes related to a case involving Sajan Scaria, initiated by M.R. Ajithkumar, IPS, ADGP (L&O).