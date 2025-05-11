Khalistani Terror Operative Nabbed By NIA In High-Stakes Operation

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key Khalistani operative from Bihar amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan along the border. The Khalistani terrorist has been identified as Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, was associated with foreign-based Babbar Khalsa terrorists. Kashmir's arrest was marked as a crucial development in the agency's relentless pursuit of terrorism.

The NIA's investigation revealed that Galwaddi had been actively involved with designated Khalistani terrorists, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, after escaping from Nabha Jail in 2016. As a proclaimed offender in the NIA case, Galwaddi's role involved providing shelter, logistics support, and terror funds to aides of Khalistani terrorists.

The agency's probe exposed a terror-criminal nexus, suggesting that these terror groups, along with organised criminal gangs, were engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware to carry out terror activities in various parts of the country. The NIA had registered the terror conspiracy case suo moto in August 2022 to investigate the terrorist activities of chiefs and members of proscribed terrorist organisations.

Rs 10 Lakh Cas Reward Was Announced On Galwaddi's Arrest

The NIA's operation led to Galwaddi's arrest from Motihari, Bihar, in coordination with local police. A cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest. The agency had chargesheeted nine accused, including Sandhu and Landa, in the terror case, followed by two supplementary chargesheets against six others.

The NIA's investigation had exposed a complex web of terror activities, revealing the involvement of Khalistani terrorists in various parts of the country. The agency's efforts had led to the extradition of Landa's brother, Tarsem Singh, from the UAE, and a third supplementary chargesheet was filed against him in December.