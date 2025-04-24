Khalistani Terrorist Mangat Singh On The Run For 30 Years Arrested in Punjab | Image: AI

Punjab: In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with the Ghaziabad Police and Noida unit, arrested Mangat Singh alias Manga, a notorious fugitive linked to the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) in Punjab on Wednesday.

Singh is also said to be linked to the killing of former Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh in 1995.

Singh Carried Bounty of Rs 25,000 On Him

Mangat Singh who was on the run for 30 years and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 bounty, was arrested on April 23, 2025, in Timmowal village, Amritsar, Punjab.

Singh Absconded After Securing Bail In 1995

Singh was first arrested in 1993 under stringent charges, including provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA). However, he absconded in 1995 after securing bail.

Facing multiple cases under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 411 (stolen property), 384 (extortion), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, he had a permanent warrant issued against him. His brother, Sangat Singh, a former KCF chief, was killed in a 1990 encounter with Punjab Police.

The ATS’s technical surveillance and intelligence coordination were instrumental in tracking Singh’s location, which eventually led to his arrest.

Singh was brought to Ghaziabad for further legal proceedings.