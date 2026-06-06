'Khan Sir Will Not Surrender': Lawyer Amid Allegations Over Firing Outside Patna Coaching Centre

Patna: Educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, will not surrender in the Patna Civil Court, his lawyer Arvind Kumar Mavvar said on Saturday in respect to the case of the shooting incident that took place at his coaching institute in Patna, Bihar earlier this week.

The lawyer added that he will file for an anticipatory bail plea on Monday, saying, “The time to file an anticipatory bail plea in court ended on Saturday, so we will file it on Monday.”

Regarding the FIR filed against Khan Sir, the lawyer called it an attempt to frame and defame him.

The Shooting Episode

This comes after gunshots were fired outside Khan Global Studies (KGS) Institute in Patna on Tuesday evening. According to sources, five to six shots were allegedly fired near the institute grounds in Musallahpur Haat area.

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Preliminary evidence earlier suggested that the incident is related to an existing competition and power struggle between coaching institutes in the area. Khan Sir blamed the neighbouring coaching centre for the attack, adding that the attackers completely vandalised the office and opened fire.

On being asked about the main reason for the violent attack on his institute, Khan Sir said, “Kahna ye hai ki saste fees me kyu padha rahe ho. Main yehi hai ki itne fees me…naa padhaya jaaye (Other coaching institutes question me why I teach children in such low fees. The main issue is that they do not want me to teach for such low fees.)"

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However, KGS rival Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute accused Khan Sir of orchestrating the entire incident as a publicity stunt and a calculated conspiracy to frame his competitors.

Khan Sir Booked

A huge twist in the case came on Thursday, when two security guards associated with KGS were taken into custody after a video purportedly showed that it was them who fired outside Khan Sir's institute. One of the guards allegedly confessed that he opened fire on Khan Sir's instructions.

On Friday, Khan Sir was booked under charges of attempted murder and the Arms Act in a case linked to the shooting.