Khan Sir’s Wedding Reception Photos Go Viral, Bride AS Khan's Internet Debut In Red Lehenga Steals the Spotlight

Famous educator Khan Sir hosted a big wedding reception in Patna on June 2. The event became very popular online, especially because it was the first public appearance of his wife, AS Khan. The couple had already gotten married in May in a private ceremony. Meanwhile, netizens can't stop talking about Khan Sir's beautiful wife. Some are curious to see her face clearly, while others are asking about her full name.

AS Khan’s Beautiful Bridal Look

AS Khan, who is said to be a government officer from Siwan, Bihar, looked stunning in a traditional red bridal lehenga. Her outfit had beautiful gold embroidery, shiny sequins, and detailed patterns all over. She wore a half-sleeved blouse with heavy embroidery and a long, flowing lehenga skirt.

She used two dupattas one worn like a saree pallu and another as a veil that covered most of her face. Both were decorated with gold embroidery and borders.

AS Khan wore lots of traditional jewellery, including layered gold necklaces, thick bangles (kadhas), red bridal bangles, a nose ring (nath), a forehead ornament (maang tika), and statement rings. She also wore a pasa, a side headpiece often worn by brides. Her hair was left open with a center part filled with sindoor. For makeup, she chose red lipstick, glowing cheeks, dark brows, and a radiant look.

Khan Sir looked smart in a brown three-piece suit. He wore a blazer, matching pants, and a brocade vest. He styled it with a maroon silk tie, blush pink shirt, and a matching pocket square. He completed the look with formal dress shoes, giving him a polished and elegant appearance.

Famous Guests at the Reception

Many important people came to the reception, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. The presence of these well-known guests made the event even more special.

Netizens Are Loving the Couple’s Pictures