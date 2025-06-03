Ed Sheeran Flaunts His Love For India With A Tattoo In Punjabi, Here's What It Means

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for the release of his new album, Sapphire. The British singer has teased the songs from the album, and it features several lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi. He has been vocal about his love for India and makes frequent visits here. In his latest photo dump, Ed Sheeran has flaunted his love for the country by getting a tattoo in Punjabi.

What does Ed Sheeran's Punjabi tattoo mean?

In his photo dump, Ed Sheeran also shared a close-up photo of his tattoo. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, “Permanent ink so you know the love is real". The text on the tattoo was seemingly written in Punjabi.



A screengrab of the tatoo's closeup shared by Ed Sheeran | Image: Instagram

As per social media users who left comments on the post, the tattoo reads, ‘Neelam' in a regional language. The word 'Neelam' means blue diamond, which is a colloquial name for Sapphire. The tattoo is the singer's homage to his upcoming album with the same name. Social media users took to the comment section of Ed Sheeran's post to note how he has become completely desi and should be declared an Indian citizen.

Ed Sheeran's photo dump from India features an autorickshaw ride, coffee time with Arijit Singh and a visit to the Baahubali set

On June 1, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos from his recent trip to India. The first slide in the carousel post features the singer seated in a local bus. He then shared a small clip of jugalbandi with ‘some of the best musicians’ he has ever recorded a song with. Next, he shared a candid click with singer and his good friend Arijit Singh. The magical musical duo could be seen enjoying tea on a barge. All of Sheeran's Indian trip features the famous Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh.



