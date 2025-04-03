'Prove or Resign': Mallikarjun Kharge lashes out at Anurag Thakur's 'Land Grabbing' Corruption Charge

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday dismissed allegations made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha, calling them baseless and an attempt to tarnish his reputation. Kharge challenged Thakur to prove the accusations or resign, saying, "Mai Jhugunka Nahi".

Kharge strongly condemned the allegations levelled against him, he said, "Yesterday, Anurag Thakur hurled completely false and baseless charges at me in the Lok Sabha. When my colleagues challenged him, he was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks. But the damage has been done. I expect an apology from the Leader of the House, which is the very least the ruling party can and must do."

The controversy erupted during a debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.

Thakur while slamming the WQAF Board ad accusing them of land grabbing cases, he also accused Kharge of involvement in a land scam in Karnataka. He also attacked Section 40 of the existing Waqf Act, calling it a "Tughlaqi Farman."