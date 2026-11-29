Chennai: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise.

The leaders are scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai later in the evening.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution.

Gandhi informed that senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet Stalin in Chennai to urge the party to oppose delimitation, warning that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could "finish democracy in India".

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In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills."

The Congress leader also alleged that the move would provide the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to suit their political interests.

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"An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's post on X, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states, asserting that his party "would not compromise on this" path.

He added that the DMK had always prioritised the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people while taking decisions.

The proposed meetings come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.