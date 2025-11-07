Kharge: RSS and BJP Never Sing Vande Mataram or Jana Gana Mana, Only Glorify Their Own Song | Image: Republic

New Delhi: As India celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of ignoring national symbols while claiming to represent nationalism.

Kharge said, “It is extremely ironic that those who today claim to be the self-appointed custodians of nationalism - RSS and BJP - have never sung Vande Mataram or our national anthem Jana Gana Mana in their branches or offices.”

He pointed out that instead of singing songs that represent the nation, the RSS prefers its own organisational hymn. “Instead, they keep singing ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale,’ which is not a song of the nation but one that glorifies their organisations,” he added.

Kharge also accused the RSS of avoiding Vande Mataram since its beginning. “Since its founding in 1925, the RSS has shied away from Vande Mataram despite its universal reverence. It is not mentioned even once in its texts or literature,” he said.

He went further, alleging that the Sangh Parivar supported British rule during India’s freedom struggle. “It is a well-known fact that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Sangh Parivar sided with the British against Indians in the national movement, did not hoist the national flag for 52 years, misused India’s Constitution, burned effigies of Bapu and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and, in Sardar Patel’s words, were involved in Gandhiji’s assassination,” Kharge stated.

In contrast, he praised the Congress Party’s respect for national songs. “On the other hand, the Congress Party takes immense pride in both Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana. Both songs are sung with reverence at every Congress meeting and event, symbolising India’s unity and pride,” he said.

His remarks come as the BJP leads large-scale celebrations of Vande Mataram’s 150th anniversary, with events held across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a major gathering at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.