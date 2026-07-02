'Kicked, Punched, Beaten with Slippers': Kanpur Woman, Child Attacked in Broad Daylight by Brother-in-Law Over Family Dispute; Two Arrested

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur turned violent after the couple and their young daughter were attacked on a public road while they were on their way to a police station to seek help.

The assault, carried out by the woman's brother-in-law and his associate, was caught on camera and has since gone viral, triggering widespread outrage.

Following the incident, officials confirmed that the two accused, identified as Hemant Sharma, the woman's brother-in-law, and his friend Sandeep Sachan, have been arrested.

According to the complaint, the couple had approached the police over an ongoing domestic dispute when they were intercepted in the Gujaini area by the woman's brother-in-law, Hemant Sharma, and his friend, Sandeep.

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The accused assaulted the couple with slippers, kicks and punches in the middle of the road. During the attack, the couple's three-year-old daughter was also injured.

Viral Video Captures Brutal Assault

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows two men repeatedly hitting the woman with slippers while also assaulting her husband. The child can also be heard crying loudly as the violence unfolds, with bystanders witnessing the incident.

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