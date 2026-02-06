Killer In Black Hoodie: CCTV Footage Shows Horrific Murder Of AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi In Broad Daylight In Punjab | Image: Republic

Jalandhar: A CCTV footage has surfaced showing the horrific murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar on Friday morning. Oberoi was shot dead by a man near a gurdwara in Model Town.

The footage showed a man in black hoodie slowing and calmly moving towards Oberoi's parked car, without attracting any unusual attention. After reaching near Oberoi's car, the killer fired several shots at the politician, who was sitting inside his vehicle.

The killer, who was wearing a face mask, then rushed towards his accomplice, who was waiting for him on a scotty. The duo escaped from the scene on the two-wheeler.

The footage showed that the murder took place in broad daylight when the road was bustling with traffic. Police said the incident took place when Oberoi was parking his car outside the gurdwara.

The victim suffered five bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital following the attack, however, he could not be saved. He also sustained injuries to his head and chest.

Police are investigating the matter and have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

‘Collapse’ Of Law & Order

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, sharply criticised the state government after the daylight murder of Oberoi in Jalandhar. He alleged that Punjab's law and order situation has "collapsed" under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann's watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?”

Who Was Lucky Oberoi?

Lucky Oberoi was a local AAP leader. He was recognised as a key aide to Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, the party's Cantt constituency in-charge. His wife, Simarjot Kaur, had previously run in the municipal elections as an AAP candidate.