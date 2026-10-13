Killing of Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Jhota in Punjab Sparks Political Firestorm, Opposition Alleges Failure of Mann Govt

Chandigarh: The killing of Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa in Punjab has ignited a political firestorm with opposition leaders on Tuesday tearing into the Bhagwant Mann-led government alleging a failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of the state's campaign against drugs.

Former Punjab Congress president Raja Warring, in a post on X, alleged that Jhota's killing reflected the failure of the state government's law and order machinery and its campaign against drugs. "The daylight murder of Parminder Singh Jhota is a direct result of the failed law & order and failed 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' of the @BhagwantMann govt," Warring said.

He further alleged that Jhota's efforts against drugs had not received support from the state government. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Warring said, “My heart goes out to bereaved family and supporters.” Warring added that he had briefly met Jhota's father and family when the activist was allegedly falsely accused and arrested in 2023.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also targeted the AAP government, alleging that the killing exposed the failure of its anti-drug campaign. "The broad daylight murder of Parminder Singh Jhota a known and drug activist of Punjab only shows how powerful #DrugMafia is under the @AamAadmiParty govt!" Khaira said in a post on X.

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He further alleged that the government's campaign against drugs was limited to publicity, claiming that a "Politician-Police-Drug Mafia nexus rules the roost in Punjab". Khaira also expressed condolences to Jhota's family. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Jhota was shot while recording drug dealers on camera.

"Parvinder Jhotta, who was fighting against the drug menace in Mansa, was shot at and subsequently died," Majithia said. Sukhbir Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali DaI slammed the state government accusing them of criminal negligence. "I am profoundly shocked to learn about the merciless killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota by a drug trafficker. In this moment of profound sorrow, I stand with his bereaved family. This heinous murder is a stark reminder that law and order has ceased to exist in Punjab. The deceased had been continuously raising his voice against the drug menace but no one took heed and no one supported him. The much-hyped Yudh Nashian Virudh is nothing but a gimmick and has completely failed. Recent events have exposed how the Guru-Dokhi Bhagwant Mann led AAP dispensation is completely engrossed in looting Punjab and draining the state's resources to enrich itself. They have zero attention towards the fast deteriorating situation in the state, and it is because of this criminal negligence that Punjabis are suffering every single day. This jungle raj must end," he said.

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BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also criticised the state government over the incident, alleging a breakdown of law and order in Punjab. "Punjab is in the grip of fear and lawlessness. Police personnel are being murdered, citizens like Parwinder Jhota are targeted, and gangsters roam fearlessly," Bittu said in a post on X.

Questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's handling of the Home portfolio, Bittu added, “With Bhagwant Mann holding the Home portfolio, who will protect Punjab when the government has failed to protect its own people?” AAP leader Baltej Pannu defended the state government and said that strict action would be taken against the guilty.

"The murder that took place in Mansa is highly condemnable, and information is coming in that this murder was committed by a person running a chemist shop No person in Punjab is permitted to take the law into their own hands, strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said.