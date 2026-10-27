'Apologise to the Nation': Kiren Rijiju Demands Apology From Congress After Indian Army Debunks Fake China Intrusion Videos

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress party after the Indian Army exposed and debunked a series of viral posts and doctored videos claiming Chinese territorial intrusions and military control over parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The controversy erupted after Bihar Congress spokesperson Ritu Choudhary shared two videos on social media. One clip purported to show Chinese commercial vehicles illegally crossing into Indian territory, while another doctored clip claimed that China had taken control of areas in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Asafila, Longju, and Taksing circles.

To counter misinformation, the Indian Army's official fact-checking unit issued a formal clarification. The military clarified that the video showing commercial trucks was actually taken at Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, a designated, authorised India-China border trade route, and was being deliberately misidentified to portray a false intrusion. Addressing the second video, defence officials confirmed it was a deepfake attempting to attribute false statements to senior military officers.

Reacting sharply to the debunked posts, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the main opposition party for propagating fake news to tarnish the reputation of India's armed forces.

Advertisement

"The Congress Party must apologise to the nation for spreading fake AI video to tarnish the image of the Indian Army," Rijiju stated. "This is a treacherous act and is on par with the vile deeds of our enemies. The Congress Party is running a despicable campaign on behalf of India's enemies."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the attack, characterising the incident as a "classic Congress playbook" intended to demoralise troops and mislead the public for political mileage. Senior BJP leaders echoed similar concerns, accusing Congress of repeatedly questioning the integrity and dignity of the armed forces.

Advertisement