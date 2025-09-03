Kiren Rijiju Joins Traditional Folk Dance During Visit to Arunachal Pradesh | WATCH

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday is seen enjoying himself in the vibrant folk culture of Arunachal Pradesh while on an official visit for the site selection of the new Bichom district. During his tour of a forested area, Kiren Rijiju joined the villagers in a traditional folk dance, highlighting the deep bond between local traditions and modern culture.

Dressed in a casual blue polo shirt, brown trousers, and a green jacket, the minister cheerfully danced alongside women in their vibrant traditional attire. The visuals of the moment, shared by Kiren Rijiju on his official X handle, he said “Our tribal folk culture is the essence of the ancient indigenous community. When I went to very deep forest area for the site selection of new 'Bichom' District in #ArunachalPradesh”

This is not the first time Kiren Rijiju has been seen celebrating Arunachal’s cultural heritage. On an earlier occasion, he performed alongside the Sajolang community, also known as the Miji, in Kazalang village. Welcomed with their customary songs and dance, Kiren Rijiju actively participated in the celebrations, a gesture that has often earned him goodwill among local communities.

That video of him dancing has drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, who called him a “decent dancer” while also appreciating the cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh. Representing the Arunachal West constituency, Kiren Rijiju has cultivated a reputation not only as a prominent political leader but also as someone who consistently uses social media to showcase and promote the cultural richness of his home state.