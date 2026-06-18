'Kiss Me, Kiss Me': Australian Tourist Shares Uncomfortable Encounter in Kolkata, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

An Australian tourist's video from Kolkata has gone viral on social media after he shared what he claimed as an uncomfortable encounter with a young man on a city street.

The clip was posted on Instagram by Marco Roams, who was exploring Kolkata when the incident occurred.

In the video, Marco is seen walking down a street when a young man sitting in a rickshaw calls out to him and repeatedly says, "Kiss me here, kiss me."

Surprised by the request, the tourist responds politely but firmly, saying, "Kiss you? "No, sorry, I'm straight," before attempting to continue on his way.

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However, the interaction did not end there.

The video shows the young man continuing to insist while also holding Marco's hand as the tourist tries to walk away.

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Throughout the exchange, Marco appears visibly uncomfortable and repeatedly attempts to distance himself from the situation.

After finally moving away, the Australian traveller reacts to the incident, saying, "Wow! Getting bloody molested by people younger than me."

The clip is shared by the caption "Why do Indian guys always want you to kiss them?"

‘Kissing You Will Increase…’: Netizens React

The viral video quickly sparked debate on social media, with users expressing a range of opinions on the incident.

One user commented, "He thinks that kissing you will increase his respect in society."

A second wrote, "Instead of going to good places in India, you guys intentionally go to these kinds of sketchy areas just for content views, then upload reels with weird captions. Lol, foreigners with 20-dollar budgets."

Another user commented, "I THINK YOU LANDED IN WRONG INDIA."