KK Selvam Rejoins AIADMK, EPS Calls His Return Symbol Of People’s 'Unwavering Faith' In Party

Chennai: KK Selvam, son of KA Kaliyappan and nephew of former minister KA Sengottaiyan, on Tuesday rejoined the AIADMK, causing ripples in the political circles of Tamil Nadu.

Selvam, who had earlier joined the DMK in 2021 and served as the district in-charge of the Environment Department, returned to the AIADMK fold, reaffirming his commitment to the ideals of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Welcoming him back into the party, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), Leader of the Opposition and general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), said, “AIADMK is a movement built on loyalty, values and service to the people. Those who have believed in these principles always find their way back to the mother party. I warmly welcome Selvam and all the cadres who have returned today. Their decision shows the continued trust people have in the AIADMK and their unwavering faith in the path laid down by MGR and Amma.”

A large number of DMK functionaries and cadre from Gopichettipalayam and Nambiyur unions, who had been active in the DMK, also returned to the AIADMK along with Selvam, further strengthening the party’s organisational depth in the region. District in-charge AK Selvaraj participated in the event.

Selvam’s father KA Kaliyappan, an AIADMK parliamentarian and long-time pillar of the party’s growth in Erode district, has played an influential role in strengthening the organisation over several decades.

This development is being seen as a strong message of consolidation and unity within the AIADMK, particularly following recent organisational changes.