Knocked Down By Scooter, Delhi Traffic Constable Dies Near ISBT Kashmere Gate After Being Run Over By Goods Carrier

New Delhi: A 39-year-old Delhi Traffic Police Head Constable was killed on Saturday evening after a horrific sequence of events on the Ring Road near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate.

The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Anil, who was deployed with the traffic unit to regulate vehicles and enforce traffic norms on the crucial stretch connecting Shanti Van to Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The Incident

According to police officials, Head Constable Anil was actively conducting vehicle checks on the carriageway when a fast-moving scooter carrying three riders approached from the Hanuman Mandir side.

Anil signalled the vehicle to stop; however, the two-wheeler struck him instead.

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The impact of the collision knocked the policeman down onto the busy asphalt. Before he could recover, a small commercial goods carrier (locally referred to as a 'Chhota Hathi'), bearing registration number DL1LN9947, ran over him.

The secondary impact was catastrophic, inflicting severe internal injuries to his chest and head.

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Emergency Response and Arrest

Bystanders and on-duty police personnel immediately rushed to the officer's aid. He was transported to the Sushrut Trauma Centre in nearby Civil Lines.

Despite medical teams administering emergency Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and exhausting all life-saving protocols, Anil could not be revived and was declared dead during treatment.

Following the crash, alert bystanders and fellow police officers managed to intercept the driver of the goods carrier. The commercial vehicle was impounded on the spot, and its driver was taken into custody.

The three individuals riding the scooter fled the scene immediately after the initial collision.

Senior officers confirmed that local teams are actively scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding intersection to identify and track down the absconding riders. Legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law have been initiated.

Personal Background

Head Constable Anil was a native of Jatganwara village, located under the Behror Tehsil of Kotputli district in Rajasthan. While serving in the capital's traffic department, he had been residing in a rented accommodation in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.