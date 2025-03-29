Poisoned by Wife, Muzaffarnagar Man Claims She Had An Extramarital Affair

Muzaffarnagar: Anuj Kumar, a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, who had allegedly been poisoned by his wife, has now shockingly claimed that his wife has been having an extramarital affair and that this may have been a reason why she had laced his coffee with poison.

Anuj, the man in Muzaffarnagar, whose wife allegedly poisoned his coffee and tried to kill him, is in the hospital and has made shocking claims against his wife and in-laws.

In a video, the victim has claimed that his wife has been having an extramarital affair and he had seen her make video calls and talk to her lover, late at night on the terrace. He had also seen some old photographs of them together and had also questioned her.

The man said that he had also informed his brother-in-law and mother-in-law, who despite knowing that their daughter was wrong, supported her. He said that he did not expect her to go to an extent where she could poison him, for her affair.

A 26-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly poisoning her husband in Bhangela village, police reported on Friday. Khatoli Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav stated that the accused, Pinki, has gone into hiding, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest her.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint filed by the victim's sister, Minakshi.