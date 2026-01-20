Kokrajhar Violence: Man Killed, Houses Torched, Mobile Internet Suspended, As Bodo-Adivasi Clashes Intensify In Assam

Kokrajhar: The Assam government on Monday (January 20) suspended internet services in Kokrajhar district following a situation that killed one, and created a serious law and order breach triggered by clashes between Bodo and Adivasi communities in the Karigaon area, officials said.

According to sources, the violence began on Sunday night after a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodos allegedly hit two Adivasis on Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar police station. The occupants of the vehicle were reportedly assaulted by nearby Adivasi villagers following the clash, and the vehicle was set on fire.

The situation escalated, and soon, members of both communities blocked the National Highway adjacent to the Karigaon outpost, burning tyres and setting fire to several houses and an office building. Protesters also allegedly attacked the Karigaon police outpost, ushering in police intervention. Clashes were subsequently reported between security personnel and protesters during the former's attempts to disperse the crowd.

Following the clashes, the Rapid Action Force has been deployed to contain the violence and prevent further escalation in a situation which the authorities described as a “serious apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquillity” in the district.

Advertisement

Citing concerns that social media could be misused to spread rumours and flare up the already tense situation, the Assam government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Kokrajhar with immediate effect until further orders. The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Ajay Tewari under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

However, voice calls and broadband services based on fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the suspension period. Any violation of the order will lead to punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, officials warned.

Advertisement