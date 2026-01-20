UK Supreme Court Seeks Delhi High Court Assistance in Nirav Modi-Bank of India Case

New Delhi: The King’s Bench Division (Supreme Court of England) and Wales has requested the judicial assistance of the Delhi High Court of India regarding the Nirav Modi-Bank of India case.

They wanted to obtain testimony from a Delhi-based Bank of India official (Animesh Barua), who is a key witness in proceedings abroad concerning the Firestar Diamond FZE and Nirav Deepak Modi case.

The request was routed through the Union Ministry of Law and Justice under the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters.

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Assistance

Further, the Delhi High Court had sought the assistance of the Central government related to the Supreme Court of the UK request.

Justice C. Hari Shankar observed that this situation was unusual, as there appeared to be no prior instance where an Indian court acted solely on a direct request from a foreign court without any party to the foreign litigation approaching it.

Notices were issued to the Central government and other concerned parties, with instructions to place proof of service on record.

To facilitate the process, the High Court impleaded the parties to the UK proceedings, including Nirav Modi, clarifying that this was done solely for procedural convenience and not because the case was pending before the Indian court.

Since Nirav Modi is currently lodged at HMP Thameside prison in London, the court directed that notice be served upon him through the Consulate General of India in the United Kingdom, with the Additional Solicitor General tasked with ensuring proper service.