Kolhapur Fuel Crisis: Petrol Pumps To Remain Shut For 3 Hours Every Day Amid Panic Buying

Kolhapur: Amid escalating panic buying triggered by rumours of fuel shortage, petrol pump operators in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur have decided to shut outlets for several hours daily to manage crowd pressure and stabilise supply.

According to local authorities and pump operators, fuel stations in the district will remain closed between for 3 hours daily, effectively reducing operational hours by nearly nine hours each day. The move comes as dealers struggle to cope with an unprecedented surge in demand, leading to long queues and temporary dry-outs at several pumps.

The situation has been aggravated by panic-driven hoarding, with motorists rushing to refill tanks despite official assurances that fuel stocks remain adequate. Even after rationing measures were introduced, queues stretching up to an hour continue to be reported across the city.

To curb excessive buying, the district administration has imposed strict limits on fuel purchases-Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 for cars and three-wheelers. Additionally, the sale of fuel in cans, bottles, and containers has been banned to prevent hoarding.

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Officials have clarified that there is no actual shortage of petrol or diesel, and the current crisis is largely the result of misinformation and fear-driven buying. Similar scenes of panic purchasing have been reported in other parts of the country as well, prompting repeated assurances from the Centre that fuel supply remains stable nationwide.

Petrol pump operators have also cited operational challenges, including changes in credit terms by oil companies, which now require advance payments for fuel procurement. This has further strained supply chains at the local level.

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