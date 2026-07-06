Kolkata: 2 Arrested in Baruipur Rape-Murder Case; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Kolkata: Two people have been arrested and three others detained in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor girl at Baruipur near Kolkata, even as Heavy security deployments and strict prohibitory orders were imposed in some pockets of the state.

The crisis came to light early Sunday morning when the body of the minor girl, who had gone missing on Saturday evening after leaving home to visit a nearby shop, was recovered from a local pond at Suryapur under the Dhapdhapi II Gram Panchayat.

The victim's family alleged that she was abducted by four men, gang-raped, and brutally murdered before her body was packed into a sack and discarded.

As news of the gruesome discovery spread, thousands of angry villagers took to the streets, initiating massive blockades on major roads and the Sealdah-Namkhana railway route.

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The demonstrations quickly escalated into severe violence. Demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits, protesters torched tyres, vandalised vehicles, and clashed directly with law enforcement.

In a chilling turn of events, an angry mob targeted a local man suspected of being an associate of the attackers. Despite attempts by the police to intervene, the crowd beat the man to death.

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