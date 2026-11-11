Kolkata Airport: Hijack Threat to Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Moments Before Take-Off, Aircraft Isolated

New Delhi: A security scare was reported at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday after an Air India flight bound for Mumbai received a hijack threat shortly before take-off. The aircraft was subsequently moved to an isolation bay, prompting security agencies and airport authorities to initiate precautionary measures.

The flight, AI 772, an Airbus A320neo, was preparing for departure when the pilot sent a hijack alert message to Air Traffic Control (ATC), according to a report by The Telegraph. The alert prompted an immediate security response at the airport.

According to the initial reports, the alert may have been triggered after a message related to a hijacking was discovered inside the aircraft's washroom. The note was reportedly handwritten, although the exact location and circumstances surrounding its discovery have not been officially confirmed.

The aircraft was moved to the isolation bay following the alert, where security checks were expected to be conducted. Security personnel rushed to the spot as airport authorities initiated precautionary measures.

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Five crew members and 93 passengers were reportedly on board the aircraft when the security alert was raised. The possible hijack threat also prompted authorities to examine the circumstances that led to the pilot issuing the alert.

As per report the alert was suspected to have been triggered by an issue involving a passenger. However, the nature of the alleged passenger-related issue remains unclear.

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Further details regarding the security inspection, the authenticity of the threat and the subsequent movement of the aircraft are awaited. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed whether the threat was a hoax.