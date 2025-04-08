Kolkata Drunk Driving: Mystery Deepens Over 'Drunk' Actress Who Fled Scene After Director Siddhanta Das’ Car Hit Pedestrians

Kolkata: Bengali film and television director Siddhanta Das was arrested following a fatal car crash in Thakurpukur, South Kolkata on Sunday in which one person was killed and more than 10 others were critically injured. The accident took place at around 9 AM. Das, also referred to as ‘Vikto’, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Who all were in the car?

The daily soap director, who was accompanied by Sun Bangla executive producer Shriya Basu, drove his car into a crowded Thakurpukur Market and hit the pedestrians. Witnesses revealed that another female actor, who was also in car with Siddhanta Das and Shriya Basu, fled the scene after the car came to a halt after hitting the street vendors.

Director Siddhanta Das in police custody

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Aminur Rahman, a local vegetable vendor. Eyewitnesses said that the accused director’s car was en route Gariahat from Bakrahat. The driver lost control of the vehicle in high speed and rammed into a group of pedestrians and street vendors. The vehicle only came to a halt after crashing into a parked scooter.

Angry locals pulled out Siddhanta Das out of the vehicle and thrashed him before police arrived. Reportedly, liquor bottles were also recovered from his car. The accused has been sent to police custody till April 10.

Shriya Basu was on the co-passenger seat. As per police, she appeared heavily intoxicated and collapsed at the scene. Although initially detained, she was later released on bail and handed over to her family.

Shriya Basu

Who was the third woman in the car?

Eyewitnesses said the driver showed no signs of slowing down and it was only stopped after its wheel got stuck after hitting a parked scooty. “Two injured are in a very critical condition – they were first taken to Kasturi Hospital was later shifted to CMRI.” “The administration is to be blamed – how much time it should take it construct a 500 ft drain? It’s been 5 years,” angry locals lashed out.

Revealing a crucial detail, another eyewitness said, “There were two women and one man in the car. The third women ran away. All three were intoxicated.” According to reports, actor Rii Sen was the actor who was in the car at the time of the accident. She has reportedly clarified that she wasn't intoxicated and left the market after the crash with the help of a few locals.

“The car was at the speed of 70km-80km/hour. It was coming from the check post and hit many other vehicles on its way. The driver and other passengers in the car were drunk. The car hit a vendor and dragged him a few metres,” another eyewitness told Republic Bangla. “While the second woman escaped, locals nabbed Shriya Basu and the accused director,” he added.

Sandy Saha was in the car too?

According to local reports, Siddhanta Das along with Shriya Basu, social media influencer Sandy Saha and one other were partying till late night to celebrate the success of their TV series ‘Video Bouma’. After the party, he left the pub in a private cab.